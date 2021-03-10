TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.72.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

