Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $174.47 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00006090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $174.47 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,780,039 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

