Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Mar 10th, 2021

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,547.50 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.80. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,564.50 ($20.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Comments


