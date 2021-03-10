Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) & Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Critical Contrast

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -67.28% -54.85% Acura Pharmaceuticals -19.89% -1.36% -34.83%

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trevi Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 336.51%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.05 million ($2.28) -1.11 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 3.24 N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

