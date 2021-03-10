Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

