Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $8,876.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $20.96.

Several research firms have commented on TRIL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

