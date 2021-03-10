Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

TCOM opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

