Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) PT Raised to GBX 115 at Shore Capital

Mar 10th, 2021

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £428.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.49.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

