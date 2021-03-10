True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.25.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of True North Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.65.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.57 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$567.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

