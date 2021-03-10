TrueFeedBack Trading 196.6% Higher This Week (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 196.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $265,381.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TrueFeedBack

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

