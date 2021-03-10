Truist Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $88.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by Truist from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Life Storage by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Life Storage by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

