TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.68

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 14539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

