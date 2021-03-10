Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NYSE:TUP traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,972. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

