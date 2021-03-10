Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,682. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.