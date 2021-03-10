Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$17.61 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

