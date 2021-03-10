TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

TSE:TWC traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$7.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$436.30 million and a P/E ratio of 436.00.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

