TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
TSE:TWC traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$7.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$436.30 million and a P/E ratio of 436.00.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
