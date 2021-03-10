Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

