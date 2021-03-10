U.S. Well Services (USWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USWS stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

