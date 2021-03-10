Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNS shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE UNS traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.41. 101,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.88.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

