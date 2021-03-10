Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Critical Contrast

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. UDG Healthcare pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Unicharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.19 $92.83 million $0.48 23.51 Unicharm $6.55 billion 3.83 $424.28 million $0.14 60.43

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UDG Healthcare and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 Unicharm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80%

Summary

Unicharm beats UDG Healthcare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; serialization solutions; and clinical IRT services. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is heaquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

