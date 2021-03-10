Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

UN01 opened at €29.56 ($34.78) on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

