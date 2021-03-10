United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $94,004. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

