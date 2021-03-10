United Internet (UTDI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Internet (ETR: UTDI):

  • 3/8/2021 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – United Internet was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – United Internet was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of UTDI opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.31. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

