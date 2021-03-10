United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.