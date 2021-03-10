Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have commented on U. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Unity Software stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.76. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,936 shares of company stock worth $44,087,955.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $124,822,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $6,359,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

