UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.05 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

