urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Trading 12.1% Higher

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $7.96. 223,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 429,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

urban-gro Company Profile (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market worldwide. It offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

