US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

NYSE:DQ opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.