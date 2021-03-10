US Bancorp DE Has $33,000 Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

