US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IMAX were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IMAX by 703.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

NYSE IMAX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

