US Bancorp DE Invests $26,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

