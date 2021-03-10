US Bancorp DE Makes New $29,000 Investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 313,548 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $19.75.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.