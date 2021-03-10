US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 2,000 Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,868,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NOVS stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22. Novus Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

