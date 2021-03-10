US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 2,000 Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,868,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NOVS stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22. Novus Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

About Novus Capital

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit