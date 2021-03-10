Vai Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.48 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $7.48 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 152,095,271 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

