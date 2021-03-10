VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

