Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

VXRT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.