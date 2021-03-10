Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

