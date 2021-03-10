Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

