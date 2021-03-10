Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,560.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,209. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

