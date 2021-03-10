Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,780 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 310,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

