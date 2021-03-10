Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

