Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,328 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.