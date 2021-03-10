Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,274 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

