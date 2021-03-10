Veriti Management LLC Invests $415,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -322.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.