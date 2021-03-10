Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

