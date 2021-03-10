Veriti Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

