Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,809. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Several research firms have commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

