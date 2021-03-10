Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1 year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

