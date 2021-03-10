VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 459.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

