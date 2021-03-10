Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Upgraded to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE VMD opened at $10.07 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

